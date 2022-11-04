HC Wainwright Trims Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Target Price to $48.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

