Head to Head Analysis: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27%

Risk and Volatility

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.17 $6.79 million $4.60 4.63 Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.75 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Gravitas Education and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gravitas Education has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gravitas Education and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,017 play-and-learn centers and 54 student care centers. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

