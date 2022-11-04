Head to Head Comparison: Senseonics (SENS) & Its Competitors

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Senseonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million 5.67 Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -20.55

Senseonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 94 652 1416 21 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Senseonics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Senseonics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Senseonics Competitors 216.81% -20.10% 11.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senseonics competitors beat Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

