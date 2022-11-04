Head-To-Head Review: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) vs. Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 4.28 -$24.68 million ($1.02) -6.50 Assure $3.52 million 11.81 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -1.71

Analyst Ratings

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Endosurgery and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.97%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -56.74% -74.24% -32.35% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assure beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

