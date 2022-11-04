Head to Head Survey: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 10 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $144.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than National Bankshares.

This table compares National Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.41 million 4.10 $20.38 million N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.93 $48.33 billion $11.84 10.74

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 39.21% 12.62% 1.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26.85% 14.52% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.