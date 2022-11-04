Head to Head Survey: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $374.50 million 0.17 -$74.47 million ($1.05) -5.30 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.13 -$226.27 million ($1.80) -0.49

Profitability

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tarena International and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -8.06% N/A -12.63% 17 Education & Technology Group -40.14% -58.63% -32.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tarena International and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tarena International beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

