Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.68.

Shares of TSE:HWX traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.23. 1,273,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,066. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.32.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$104.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

