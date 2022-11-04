HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in HealthEquity by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.