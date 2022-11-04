Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $56.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027074 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05943011 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $53,412,937.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.