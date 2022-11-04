HedgeTrade Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,306.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $52.17 million and $10,306.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.53 or 0.31755683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012402 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

