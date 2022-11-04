Hedron Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Hedron token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $145.22 million and $517,128.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

