HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($64.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.42.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.3 %

HDELY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,350. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

