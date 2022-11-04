HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.27. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 43,728 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

