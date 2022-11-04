Helium Hits Market Cap of $543.78 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Helium has a market capitalization of $543.78 million and $6.42 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00019869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,794,561 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.