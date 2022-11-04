Helium Hits Market Cap of $543.78 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Helium has a market capitalization of $543.78 million and $6.42 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00019869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012024 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,794,561 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.