Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.59 billion-$12.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.89 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-4.87 EPS.

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,077. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

