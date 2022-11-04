Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

HLF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,332 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 454,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

