Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski Sells 2,000 Shares

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 634.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,923 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 89,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

