Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski Sells 2,000 Shares

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Heritage Financial Price Performance
HFWA stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $33.79.
Heritage Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
