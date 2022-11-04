Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.23-$10.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.23 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hershey has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hershey by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.