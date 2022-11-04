Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

