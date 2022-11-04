Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.44.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 634,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.