Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.43.

HIW traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,893. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

