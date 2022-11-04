HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $18.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 23,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,067. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HireRight by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

