Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,140 ($13.18) to GBX 1,200 ($13.87) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($12.08) to GBX 990 ($11.45) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,105.67.

Hiscox Price Performance

HCXLF stock remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

