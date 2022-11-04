Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1,513.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Hologic by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hologic by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

