Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 16.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of -0.19.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

