Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.39 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

