Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $171.32 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Horizen has a market cap of $171.32 million and $12.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $14.17 or 0.00067416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00253133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00085991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

