Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

