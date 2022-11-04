Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 28,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,104. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

