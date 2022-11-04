Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,582 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

