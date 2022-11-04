Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.
Hostess Brands Stock Performance
Shares of TWNK opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Articles
