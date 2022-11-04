Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

