HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.01

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.01 and traded as low as $88.89. HOYA shares last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 51,246 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA cut HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.87.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.