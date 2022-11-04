HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 12.8%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,039,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 216,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

HPQ Silicon Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

