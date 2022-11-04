H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4,171.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.4 %

H&R Block stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,509.19% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.