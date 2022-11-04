HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $471.54.

HubSpot Stock Up 5.7 %

HUBS stock opened at $278.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.30. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.



