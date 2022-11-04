HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $435.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $459.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.30. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

