Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) shares traded down 21.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 336,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Hudson Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Featured Articles

