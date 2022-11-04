Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Down 16.7%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,089,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,776% from the average daily volume of 164,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

