Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

BOSS stock traded down €1.40 ($1.40) during trading on Friday, reaching €45.24 ($45.24). 1,406,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day moving average is €52.01. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

