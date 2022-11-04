Huize (HUIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 11th.

Huize stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 12,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Huize has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.24.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

