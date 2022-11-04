Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $522.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $552.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $563.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.74. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

