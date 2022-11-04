Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $575.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $522.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $552.39.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $559.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,201. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.74. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in Humana by 34.7% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Humana by 69.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Humana by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 93.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Humana by 2,850.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.