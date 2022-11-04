Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $640.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $540.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2022 earnings at $25.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $552.39.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $559.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 6.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 85.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

