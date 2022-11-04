Humankind Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Target by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Target by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Target by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 198,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Target by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

