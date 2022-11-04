HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $72.68 million and $1.81 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.06 or 0.31990186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012494 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

