Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $17.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

HII stock opened at $244.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 318,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

