Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $212,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
