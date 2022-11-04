Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $20,572.45 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $801.70 million and $93,505.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $20,572.45 or 0.99763684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

