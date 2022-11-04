Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($70.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.96.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $35.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $77.76.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

