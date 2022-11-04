ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.49

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $119.66, with a volume of 1984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

